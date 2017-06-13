Too early for Giants to know whether Beckham has matured

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

The Giants have made it clear that they expect receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to mature. So has he? Bob Glauber of Newsday explained on Tuesday’s PFT Live that it’s too early to know.

“I don’t think they can actually say that just yet,” Glauber said. “I think they need tangible proof when he interacts with his team, which he hasn’t done a lot of in the last few weeks. I just don’t see how you can make any judgments until he’s in training camp, until he’s in games, until he is performing at the level we are going to see him at. It’ll be a high level, there’s no doubt about that. But the highs and lows were troubling to the Giants. Particularly the behavioral stuff; getting hit by the kicking net when it ricochets back to him, punching a wall in the Lambeau Field locker room. Everything we’ve seen from him.

“Now, he is a great talent; there is no question about that. This team is potentially a special team. I think a lot of it depends on what we see from Eli Manning. But there are pieces on this team that make you say, ‘Hey, this is a pretty wide open conference,’ and I think the Giants can be in it if Eli is not a regressing quarterback and there are big problems there. Beckham has to do his part by being a team guy. He’ll produce, but if you’re going to get the distractions in the locker room on the field, then there is an issue. I think they’d like to believe that he’ll mature, but I don’t think you can make that judgment just yet. There’s no way.”

So time will tell, beginning on Week One in Dallas, when the Giants face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. And it will depend on what he does when things are going well, and when things are not going well. Processing and overcoming adversity continues to be a key indicator of growth and maturity in the NFL. All players have bad plays, bad series, bad games. They can either put that behind them or then can allow it to let them spiral downward.

For Beckham, there have been too many times when he has allowed struggles to mushroom. If he’s going to become the best player he can be, that’s the biggest area where he needs to mature.