Vance Joseph on Eric Decker: We can’t add anyone right now

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Eric Decker is free to pick his team, but first he’ll have to figure out which teams are interested. One team that apparently isn’t interested is his former team.

“We can’t add anyone right now,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, via James Palmer of the NFL Network. “We’re satisfied with what we’ve got in that [receivers] room.”

The Broncos drafted Decker in the third round in 2010, and he caught 222 passes for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns in four seasons. He played for the Jets the past three seasons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Ravens remain in the “running” for Decker even after signing Jeremy Maclin.