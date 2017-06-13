Vance Joseph on Eric Decker: We can’t add anyone right now

Eric Decker is free to pick his team, but first he’ll have to figure out which teams are interested. One team that apparently isn’t interested is his former team.
“We can’t add anyone right now,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, via James Palmer of the NFL Network. “We’re satisfied with what we’ve got in that [receivers] room.”
The Broncos drafted Decker in the third round in 2010, and he caught 222 passes for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns in four seasons. He played for the Jets the past three seasons.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Ravens remain in the “running” for Decker even after signing Jeremy Maclin.
This white guy had double digit TDs withT Tebow throwing him the ball. But how?
If not Baltimore, Carolina would be a good landing spot. Very suspect depth behind Benjamin. Decker- 385 career receptions. All Panthers WR on roster- 272 receptions.
If the Ravens sign him I have to wonder how they have the room cap wise unless they redo some contracts to fit him in as they are up against the cap already.
Welcome to KC, Eric!
the Jets need a receiver….oh wait….
Patriots need an Amendola replacement…