Vikings benefit from extended presence of Sam Bradford

Last year, the very late arrival of quarterback Sam Bradford to the Minnesota offense was akin to changing a tire on a moving car. This year, the Vikings and Bradford have a full chance to tinker with the vehicle before putting it on the track.
The Vikings are raving about what Bradford can bring to the team with a full offseason of work, as opposed to late year — where there was no offseason work, no training camp, no preseason with Bradford.
“It is crazy because during the season, it was almost like he had been there all offseason, so for us now to have an offseason on top of that, what we did last year, it is great,” receiver Adam Thielen said, via Ben Goessling of ESPN.com. “Obviously him talking to us, telling us how he likes things done, how we like things done, kind of getting on the same page. That is what this is all about. I think we have gotten off to a great start.”
Despite Thielen’s positivity about Bradford in 2016, the Minnesota offense struggled, finishing 28th in total yards and slumping to a 3-8 finish after a 5-0 start. The abrupt resignation of offensive coordinator Norv Turner surely was a factor, as was poor play from the offensive line. Still, having Bradford for the full year as opposed to having him from Labor Day on — along with (presumably) having offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur employed through January — can’t hurt.
Assuming Bradford doesn’t get hurt. Despite a history of injuries, he took a beating last year but kept going. With Teddy Bridgewater’s status still undetermined, it will be important to keep Bradford healthy for as much of the season as possible.
Vikings raved about Teddy too and last year they raved about Peterson. Yet the results are the same.
Winning teams have a successful front office Packers and Patriots are the benchmark
Super Bowl baby! Vikes will be the first team to win it all at home!!!!
Re: “………the Minnesota offense was akin to changing a tire on a moving car.”
Hilarious!
It’s funny, because it’s true.
Unsuccessful teams like the hapless and tasteless Vikings use these kinds of fluff pieces to improve morale during the summer.
However, everyone knows they stink.
I was really surprised by Bradford’s accuracy last year as I hadn’t watched him much before then. But as I said at this time last year, this team will go as far as the O-line can take them. The rest of the team is solid.