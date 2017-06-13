Warriors claim they haven’t decided whether to go to the White House

The Golden State Warriors are great at basketball, and nearly as good at matters of diplomacy.
Amid multiple reports that the new NBA champions have decided not to participate in the traditional visit to the White House, the team’s official position is that no decision has been made regarding whether they’ll attend. The team also said that it hasn’t received an invitation to visit the White House, and that it will make a decision on whether to attend “when and if necessary.”
Which means as a practical matter that the invitation will never come, and that the Warriors will never have to spurn it. Given the things that coach Steve Kerr and star player Steph Curry have said publicly about the Commander-in-Chief and the widespread reports of a unanimous decision to not make the trip, the White House surely won’t be inclined to issue the invitation. Which means that the Warriors will get their wish without creating a headline that could alienate some fans or otherwise generate the impression that they are disrespecting the office.
Of course, it remains possible that the White House will now be even more determined to issue the invitation, forcing the Warriors to say no. Ultimately, the administration will have to balance the embarrassment of having the invitation rejected against forcing the Warriors to say no.
As to skepticism regarding whether the Warriors had time to unanimously decide not to make the trip after winning the NBA title, the notion that the question somehow came up after the confetti dropped (after the fourth win, not after the first three) overlooks the very real possibility that, at some point during the team’s dominant playoff run, they decided among themselves that if/when they win, they won’t be going to the White House.
Regardless, the likely end result is that they won’t be going to the White House, whether it’s because they decline an invitation or because they never get one.
Good for them. Comade Trump and his cronies are the most corrupt group of politicians in the history of the country.
The Golden State Social Justice Warriors
The President’s time is best spent dealing with other matters.
So, i get confused here. When athletes chose not to attend these White House ceremonies under previous administrations – they were accused of disrespecting the President, etc.
Now entire teams might not attend – and there doesn’t seem to be the same concern?
Personally, whether you voted for this guy or the last one – they were both President, and most people don’t get the opportunity to meet any President.
But, I also don’t think the world will end if they stop inviting winning teams to the White House. There are certainly more important things that need to be taken care of by any sitting President.
redclaw1314 says:
Jun 13, 2017 5:03 PM
Ya, like tweeting!!
Shaun King was the one who reported they were not going…. That should be all you need to know about the “initial reports”.
Liberals are such babies. Whine, whine, whine.
Embarrass the traitor in the white house.
Do not tolerate bullies and liars who cheat their way to prosperity!
Trump’s looking ahead to the Patriots visiting again next year.
Remember that Lebron Racism story turning into an attack on Jason Whitlock once no one could find any evidence? Me too