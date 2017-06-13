Washington promotes Doug Williams to senior V.P. of player personnel

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 13, 2017, 9:21 AM EDT

A quarterback who led Washington to a Super Bowl has now been promoted in the team’s front office.

Doug Williams has been named the team’s senior vice president of player personnel.

“You want somebody that’s of unquestionable character, great leadership skills, a great teammate for everyone around him. And that pointed to Doug,” team President Bruce Allen said in introducing Williams this morning.

Williams’ crowning achievement as a player was leading Washington to a championship and winning the Super Bowl XXII MVP award. Since retiring as a player he has been a college head coach and an NFL personnel executive. He has been in Washington’s front office since 2014.

Meanwhile, Eric Schaffer has been named vice president of football operations and Scott Campbell will become senior personnel executive.

What’s unclear at the moment, on a team without a General Manager, is who has final say over draft picks, player signings, trades and other deals — including how much money to offer Kirk Cousins on a potential long-term contract. It appears that Allen is the boss of everyone else in the front office, and so it will ultimately be Allen’s call, with Williams as his right-hand man.