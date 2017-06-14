Blake Bortles “sick and tired of being below average”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

Blake Bortles has had it up to here with “being below average.” But will he and the Jaguars do something about it?

Since Bortles joined the team as the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, Jacksonville has an 11-37 record. Bortles started all but three of those losses in that stretch.

“Guys are sick and tired of being below average and not being successful when we feel as though we have the ability to be a good team,” Bortles said, via quotes distributed by the team. “We haven’t been. It’s time to make a change. It’s not going to happen overnight. You have to go do something about it.”

Jaguars fans have waited a long time for things to change in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have not made the playoffs since 2007, which was the last time the franchise had a winning record.