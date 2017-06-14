Brandon McManus signs restricted free agent tender

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

The time for restricted free agents to sign deals with new teams passed quite a while ago, but there was still one player who had not signed his tender offer at the start of business on Wednesday.

That won’t be the case come Thursday morning. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has signed his tender, which sets him up to make $2.746 million after the Broncos tendered him at the second round level.

Schefter adds that a long-term deal is still a possibility for McManus, who has been Denver’s kicker for the last three seasons.

McManus has made 68-of-82 field goals and 108-of-110 extra points over that span. He’s also been effective on kickoffs, which explains why the Broncos made the cost of signing him away prohibitive for any prospective suitors.