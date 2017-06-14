Brock Osweiler intends to win the Browns’ starting job

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 14, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

Although he was traded primarily so the Browns could get a draft pick and the Texans could get rid of his contract, Brock Osweiler thinks he has something to offer in Cleveland.

Osweiler said at today’s minicamp that he’s competing for the starting job, and it’s a competition he has every intention of winning.

“I want to be the starter of this team,” Osweiler said.

At the moment the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart is Cody Kessler, last year’s third-round pick who started eight games as a rookie. Osweiler is second, followed by second-round rookie DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan, a second-year player who saw action in four games last year.

Osweiler acknowledged that he didn’t play last year in his one and only season with the Texans, but he believes he can play better this year. Perhaps well enough over the next couple months that he’ll be under center for the Browns in Week One.