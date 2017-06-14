Brock Osweiler intends to win the Browns’ starting job

Although he was traded primarily so the Browns could get a draft pick and the Texans could get rid of his contract, Brock Osweiler thinks he has something to offer in Cleveland.
Osweiler said at today’s minicamp that he’s competing for the starting job, and it’s a competition he has every intention of winning.
“I want to be the starter of this team,” Osweiler said.
At the moment the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart is Cody Kessler, last year’s third-round pick who started eight games as a rookie. Osweiler is second, followed by second-round rookie DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan, a second-year player who saw action in four games last year.
Osweiler acknowledged that he didn’t play last year in his one and only season with the Texans, but he believes he can play better this year. Perhaps well enough over the next couple months that he’ll be under center for the Browns in Week One.
It’s great that missing the word “well” in that last paragraph changes absolutely nothing about the intent. That dude was not good.
“Osweiler acknowledged that he didn’t play last year in his one and only season with the Texans” hmm, seems like I saw him play a lot, not very well though…
One thing Brock still has not learned is to keep his mouth shut and show what he can do on the field. He talks too much.
With Hue as his coach I wouldn’t be surprised to see a big improvement from Brock. He’ll focus on his strengths. He’ll win this easy.
“Osweiler acknowledged that he didn’t play last year in his one and only season with the Texans”
was that his twin brother we saw on the field?
“Osweiler acknowledged that he didn’t play last year in his one and only season with the Texans…”
Damn straight.. what he did on that field last year couldn’t be called “playing”
What happened to all that “proof is in the last two years of tape” nonsense?
I dont get the discord toward the guy. He did t trade himself to Cleveland.
What else is he supposed to do, fold up camp and wait to get cut? Knowing the Browns, as much as theyve tried to force their way into a starting qb, it would be completely cleveland-esque if he mistakmely fell into their lap as a good starter for them.
A lot of butthurt Texans fans here. How many QBs have come and gone so far for the Texans while O’Brien still has a job? I mean when will you realize O’Brien will not win a championship as a head coach? He should have been after that debacle in New England when he was shutout by Bill Belichick playing a 3rd string QB.