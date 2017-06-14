Browns sign DeShone Kizer to rookie deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 14, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

Whether DeShone Kizer ends up the starting quarterback in Cleveland or not, he at least has a contract now.

The Browns announced the second-rounder had signed his rookie deal, giving them eight of their 10 picks under contract.

The Notre Dame product has been getting some first-team reps, though the team insists nothing has changed in the competition for the starting job.

The Browns have generally rolled Cody Kessler out first, followed by Brock Osweiler and then Kizer and Kevin Hogan.

The fact that’s not exactly a star-studded cast gives Kizer a real shot.