Byron Bell had bigger goals than money for weight loss

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 14, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

The $150,000 Cowboys offensive lineman Byron Bell made for making weight this week was nice.

But he’s hoping to reach a bigger goal — avoiding death.

Via Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News, Bell said a family history of weight problems and their tragic consequences was more motivation for him to stay in shape.

“I guess when you’ve got something behind it, you work a little harder,” Bell said. “I did it, but I needed to lose weight anyway because of the history of my family.”

Bell said his father’s early death from a heart attack was on his mind through the process.

“He died at 29 so that’s relatively young and I’m 28,” Bell said. “Take it that way I have one more year.”

The veteran tackle was listed at 340, but staying at 320 pounds or less should help toward that goal. Bell has made the requisite lifestyle changes that have to accompany the weight loss, and by incorporating more cardio into his workouts and eating better, he’s hoping to put himself in position to compete for playing time in Dallas after missing last year because of an ankle injury.

But more importantly, he’s looking to stay alive, which is the ultimate incentive clause.