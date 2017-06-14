Cardale Jones may be on outside looking in with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Shortly after he became the new General Manager of the Bills, Brandon Beane said that the team will have “open competition everywhere” on the roster and included quarterback in that promise.

At the moment, however, the only real competition at the position appears to be in the backup ranks and it doesn’t seem to be going well for Cardale Jones. T.J. Yates has been running the second team this offseason with Jones getting less time than rookie Nathan Peterman in a typical practice. In a two-minute drill Wednesday, that meant Jones threw got one rep because he was intercepted to end the session.

“You kind of sit around all day, try to go in there. You wait on your opportunity all day,” Jones said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “Your number is called, and you kind of didn’t take advantage of it. I just checked it down to the running back a little too high. Just basically trying to get [the pass] over the D-line. I didn’t follow through on the throw all the way and it sailed over his head and right into the linebacker’s hands.”

Rodak reports that it is “difficult to envision” Jones moving ahead of Yates and Peterman was drafted with the current coaching staff in place, which may leave the 2016 fourth-rounder to move on in search of an NFL future.