Cole Beasley not worried about hamstring injury

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Cole Beasley isn’t practicing because of a hamstring injury he has had since Week 10 of last season. The Cowboys receiver, though, said he’s not worried because he could play with what the training staff believes is tendinitis.

“It’s not concerning because I’ve been able to play through it. That makes me feel better about it,” Beasley said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I really don’t think my hamstring will pull. I can’t explain what it feels like, but if I go out there and run full speed, it’s not going to just go. I played with it for six weeks and in the playoffs and did everything in workouts. Because it hasn’t gone away, that’s why we haven’t done anything the past couple of weeks. I would love to play without it being there.”

Beasley, who led the Cowboys with 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns, is patiently waiting for the “tightness” to disappear.

“They say they’ve had guys with an injury like this before, and it’s nagged them for a long time, and it just went away,” Beasley said. “So it’s kind of like a waiting game. If it doesn’t go away, I can play through it.”