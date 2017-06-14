 Skip to content

Dennis Pitta takes in Ravens practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 14, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT
AP

A week after the Ravens cut tight end Dennis Pitta following a third and likely career-ending hip injury, Pitta is back in Baltimore.

Pitta took in Ravens practice today, watching on a cart alongside Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

After spending multiple nights in the hospital for multiple procedures on his hip, Pitta is now up and about, moving around on crutches. Pitta appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as he talked to teammates on the practice field and then having lunch with his teammates.

Pitta is expected to address the media tomorrow.

2 Responses to “Dennis Pitta takes in Ravens practice”
  1. jstew0103 says: Jun 14, 2017 7:27 PM

    I genuinely feel bad for the guy

  2. 2since96 says: Jun 14, 2017 8:01 PM

    Bisciotti will make sure he’s set.

