Eagles announce one-year contract extension for Jason Peters

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 14, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

That didn’t take long.

A day after Eagles left tackle Jason Peters said he wants to rework his contract, the team announced it did just that. A one-year extension locks Peters in with the Eagles through 2019.

“It means a lot. This is reassurance that I’m going to retire here and don’t have to go year to year. It’s just another way of them reassuring that I’m going to be here,” Peters said. I love [owner Jeffrey] Lurie, the whole organization, the City of Philadelphia, and the fans. It speaks volumes for them to still look at me that way, it’s nothing but love.”

Philadelphia G.M. Howie Roseman said Peters is a player the Eagles consider a cornerstone of the franchise.

“Jason is a future Hall of Famer, a great player, and leader,” Roseman said. “He has been an anchor for our offensive line for many years and now we are thrilled about being able to work something out that will allow him to finish his career here in Philadelphia.”

The 35-year-old Peters entered the NFL with the Bills in 2004 and was traded to the Eagles in 2009. He’s been a three-time first-team All-Pro in Philadelphia, and now he’s poised to finish his career in Philadelphia.