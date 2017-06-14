Eagles announce one-year contract extension for Jason Peters

That didn’t take long.
A day after Eagles left tackle Jason Peters said he wants to rework his contract, the team announced it did just that. A one-year extension locks Peters in with the Eagles through 2019.
“It means a lot. This is reassurance that I’m going to retire here and don’t have to go year to year. It’s just another way of them reassuring that I’m going to be here,” Peters said. I love [owner Jeffrey] Lurie, the whole organization, the City of Philadelphia, and the fans. It speaks volumes for them to still look at me that way, it’s nothing but love.”
Philadelphia G.M. Howie Roseman said Peters is a player the Eagles consider a cornerstone of the franchise.
“Jason is a future Hall of Famer, a great player, and leader,” Roseman said. “He has been an anchor for our offensive line for many years and now we are thrilled about being able to work something out that will allow him to finish his career here in Philadelphia.”
The 35-year-old Peters entered the NFL with the Bills in 2004 and was traded to the Eagles in 2009. He’s been a three-time first-team All-Pro in Philadelphia, and now he’s poised to finish his career in Philadelphia.
Congrats to him! What are the financial details? Did the team save some cap space? Details, details…
I remember back in 2009 when Philly acquired him and Buffalo fans were trashing him…
By far and away best trade in Philadelphia Eagles history. So pumped that JP will be protecting Carson for another 3 seasons.
The “old man” continues to get the job done so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Congrats to JP! A consummate professional.
Congrats to him he cried and got his way… He knew there’s be a chance he got cut after this season because of cap and age, so he whined and wanted a reworked deal. He got that guaranteed money and is now virtually uncuttable, nicely done.
Nice job Philly. Extend an aging OT who has lost a step. Lookout blocks and false starts are worth a lot obviously. Carson hurt by week 6.
He’s a good man and player. Always has his teammates backs.
whether he actually fulfills the third year, i think making him feel secure now will pay off in spades absent an injury that is long term. dude has manned up over the years and played on one leg when required. rewarding this player will never hurt in the locker room either
Peters’ career speaks volumes about the draft. I believe he was an undrafted tight end who was converted to left tackle. When Andy gave up a first round pick for him some of us were scratching our heads. Obviously, Andy was correct.
Love this move. He’s earned it even if he has struggled with injuries. As good as there is when healthy and the first guy there to be the enforcer when fights break out.
Now that wasn’t so hard now was it Howie??