Eric Decker leaves Titans without contract

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

Eric Decker left the Titans’ facility without a contract.

“That whole visit was about getting to know him like it is when we bring the rookies in here, and make sure he’s healthy,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, via Jason Wolfe of The Tennessean.

Decker, who is married to country singer Jessie James, lives in the Nashville area.

Decker, 30, played in only three games last season and has undergone surgeries on his hip and shoulder. But he has 385 catches for 5,253 yards and 52 touchdowns in his seven seasons.