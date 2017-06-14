Eric Decker visiting Titans Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

Wide receiver Eric Decker’s release from the Jets hit the NFL’s transaction wire on Tuesday, leaving him free to start taking visits and talking contracts with other teams.

The wait for that process to begin was not a long one. In a move first reported by Nashville-based musician Kenneth Nixon — Decker’s wife Jessie is a country music artist and the couple has a home in the city — and confirmed by multiple NFL reporters, Decker is visiting with the Titans on Wednesday.

The Titans added Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor to their wide receiving group in this year’s draft to help make Marcus Mariota’s life easier in his third season running the offense and Decker would offer further assistance on that front. Tajae Sharpe, Rishard Matthews, Harry Douglas and Tre McBride are also on the roster.

Other teams may also entertain a pursuit of Decker, but, given the Titans’ desire to build up their receiving options and the Deckers’ connections to the city, a deal could wind up making enough sense to both sides that Decker’s first visit is his only one.