Ezekiel Elliott keeping a low profile

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Ezekiel Elliott said he has purposely kept a low profile the past six weeks, hoping to avoid the scrutiny that has followed him since he entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in 2016.

“Just kind of want to stay out the way,” Elliott said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “Whatever you do is going to be seen. That’s what I’ve been doing for the past six weeks.”

The NFL’s investigation continues into whether Elliott violated its personal conduct policy after a domestic violence allegation nearly a year ago. The NFLPA, on behalf of Elliott, recently turned over phone records and other documents in hopes of spurring a resolution by the league. Elliott was never arrested or charged.

Earlier this offseason, Elliott was caught on video pulling down a woman’s shirt at a St. Patrick’s Day party in Dallas.

Elliott said the spotlight was brighter his first season than he expected, which is why he has curtailed his public outings.

“It’s just life,” Elliott said. “You learn from your mistakes. If you don’t, it can be brutal.”