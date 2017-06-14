Jason Witten loved Drew Pearson taunting Eagles fans

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

Eagles fans didn’t like taunting from Drew Pearson, but Cowboys tight end Jason Witten loved it.

Pearson attended the second day of the Cowboys’ minicamp Wednesday, and Witten greeted him with a handshake and a smile coming off the field.

“You made my day draft night,” Witten said, via Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News.

“When you to go Philly, they’re going to be ready,” Pearson answered.

Pearson stirred up the second day of the draft when Eagles fans greeted him with boos as he was announcing the Cowboys’ selection of Chidobe Awuzie.

“All right. How about them Cowboys?” Pearson said. “I want to thank the Eagle fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL. Thank you.

“I am honored as an undrafted free agent to be selected to make the Cowboys’ second-round draft pick, and on behalf of the five-time world champion Dallas Cowboys, Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones, Gene Jones and the Jones family, coach Jason Garrett and all the Cowboys players who played before me and played with me and played after me. With the 60th pick in the second round the Dallas Cowboys select defensive back from Colorado, Chidobe Awuzie.”

By the end, Pearson could hardly be heard. Witten likely receives the same treatment on New Year’s Eve when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia. But he could add, “So what’s new?” You made my day