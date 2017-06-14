Joey Bosa resists urge to hit quarterbacks in practice, barely

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had 10.5 sacks during 12 games last year. He had had none in practice, because quarterbacks on his own team are off limits.

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t considered it.

“I’ve gotten in trouble a couple times for reaching out my hands, getting a little close there,” Bosa said on Wednesday’s PFT Live. “They got on me last week so I’m going to stay away from [the quarterback] for sure this week. It’s tough, it’s something that we’re trained to do. Reach out and grab the ball or finish the quarterback. . . . [G]oing to the side of him is tough to do.”

Bosa pointed out that it’s not Philip Rivers who objects to the close calls.

“Phil’s always cool,” Bosa said. “I apologize to him and he’s like, ‘What are you talking about? I didn’t even realize it.’ Kellen [Clemens], the backup quarterback, he didn’t give it to me he just asked me politely. Apparently, the offensive coaches get a little nervous when I’m coming at them.”

They should be nervous. Anyone who’s in Bosa’s sights should be nervous. Especially since he’s averaging nearly one sack per game. And he’s aiming to get better in 2016.

“I think my training that has changed from preseason last year to this year,” Bosa said. “[T]he guy I’ve been working with has really shed some light on things that I’m doing. Just showed me how to become a better athlete, get stronger, faster, and more flexible. I think once all those things come along then it makes it a lot easier for me to do what I want to do on the field, whether that is a pass-rush move or just a certain different thing. Playing the run, getting to the QB that much faster, getting a little more bend around the corner. I think just becoming a better athlete while I’m outside of football really just lets me work on everything I want to work on. When I come in I’m working on my hands and technique.”

