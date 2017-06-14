Leonard Floyd needed two months to recover from second concussion

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT

Leonard Floyd needed two months to recover from a second concussion that happened late last season, 34 days after his first concussion. The Bears linebacker revealed he dealt with severe headaches and sensitivity to light in the days following the Dec. 24 game against the Redskins.

“It took me two months to really feel like I was back to myself,” Floyd said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “I was just at the house relaxing and getting my mind back together. And after those two months, I felt back the same.”

Floyd, the ninth overall pick last year, suffered his first concussion in Week 11 against the Giants. He left the field strapped to a backboard after colliding with teammate Akiem Hicks. Floyd’s second concussion came when he inadvertently stuck the crown of his helmet into Hicks’ midsection, though he wasn’t diagnosed until later misplaying a screen pass.

Floyd said it wasn’t until late February that he felt fully recovered.

“You just don’t feel normal,” Floyd said. “It’s the thinking part. You don’t think the same. I wasn’t thinking like I normally would think. And then I’d be staring off into space some time instead of paying attention.”

Floyd has spent the offseason working on proper tackling technique.