Marcus Mariota learning to trust right leg

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Marcus Mariota is over the physical hurdle of returning from injury, having returned to the practice field. But the Titans quarterback admits he still has to overcome the mental hurdle that inevitably comes after an injury.

“I think from a strength standpoint I’m good, I’ve been doing everything lifting-wise. My body feels at a point where I can do all those things,” Mariota said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “Now it’s getting to the point of trusting myself to do it. Because a lot of it, even through this entire rehab process, it’s going through that mental obstacle of, you want to protect it.

“Now it’s good; you’ve done everything. Just trust it, that you can do the movements that you’ve been doing. For me, that’s my next step. I’ve got to just go out and do it.”

Mariota saw his first two seasons end prematurely with injuries. Late last season, he broke his right leg. The Titans have taken a conservative approach to his recovery, having limited him during their offseason work. Mariota expects to be a full participant in training camp.

Mariota said he will go home to Hawaii for a visit before training in Oregon. He will return to Nashville a week before training camp to prepare with his receivers.