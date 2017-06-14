Marshal Yanda guarantees a return in time for opener

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT

Marshal Yanda doesn’t know when he’ll return to the field, but he does know it will be in time for the season opener.

The Pro Bowl guard had offseason surgery on his left shoulder, playing through the injury last season.

“I’ll be working out hard every day, and I’ll be ready to go,” Yanda said, via Callie Caplan of the Baltimore Sun. “I can just tell you [that] Week 1, I’ll be out there.”

Yanda missed three games last season after tearing the labrum Oct. 9. He moved to left guard from the right side when he returned. Despite the injury and the change of sides, Yanda still earned a sixth Pro Bowl selection.

“It was definitely one of the toughest things I’ve done,” Yanda said. “I was happy to finish it that way, rather than to go on IR and get the surgery then. It’s nice to be able to go down fighting. And obviously we didn’t get to finish what we wanted to do last year, but I at least wanted to die trying to do it.”