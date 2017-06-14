Marvin Jones learns from workouts with Randy Moss

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

Lions receiver Marvin Jones spent the early part of this offseason working out with Randy Moss in North Carolina. He hopes it helps him get into the end zone more often this season.

Moss led the NFL in touchdown receptions five times, set the single-season record with 23 in 2007 and finished with 156. Jones has 19 touchdowns in four seasons, including 10 in 2013, but he didn’t score in his final 10 games last season, including the postseason.

“This off-season before I came up here, I was training with Randy Moss and we were just going at it, me and him and competing,” Jones said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I was getting a lot of insight in terms of what I wanted to focus on and that includes this, the lower-body strength, and the yards after the catch and stuff like that and [running better routes]. So there’s a lot of things I got from him, us being on the field for two hours [at a time], that’s been good.”

Jones said he has spent more time strengthening his legs, which he hopes pays benefits in getting him into the end zone.