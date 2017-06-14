Max Unger hoping to be ready for regular season

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 14, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

The last we heard from the Saints, they were hoping center Max Unger might be back in August after he needed foot surgery in May.

He’s not quite that optimistic, but he’s hopeful he’ll be ready for the regular season.

“The timeline obviously is tough, and we would’ve liked to have done it earlier but really had no idea,” Unger said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “And so it’s frustrating not being able to do training camp and the offseason program, but getting it fixed and having a good shot to be back for Week 1 is encouraging.”

Unger was hoping rest and rehab would be sufficient to overcome the Lisfranc injury he suffered in Week 13 last season. He missed one game but played out the rest of the season. But when the pain persisted, an MRI showed he’d need the surgery, putting his availability in doubt.

Saints coach Sean Payton was hoping he might be ready for the third preseason game, but Unger wasn’t ready to go that far.

He’s still in a walking boot, and said he didn’t know when he’d be able to run.