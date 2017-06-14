Michael Bennett: We can’t win a game without Russell Wilson

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

The atmosphere in the Seahawks locker room, particularly the way some members of the defense feel about quarterback Russell Wilson, became a topic of conversation around the team recently thanks to an ESPN The Magazine article by Seth Wickersham detailing alleged friction around the team.

It was something that coach Pete Carroll called an “old story” and several other members of the team refuted the notion of trouble in Seattle. Defensive end Michael Bennett was one of those players and revisited the Wilson angle during an appearance on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN on Wednesday.

Bennett said Wilson is “a great person of great character, a person that gives back and a great leader” that the team needs if they are going to be successful.

“On a team with competitive people, there are going to be issues that are going to happen,” Bennett said. “There’s just a lot of alpha males running around, but everybody supports Russell Wilson. We can’t win a game without Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson is a top-five quarterback in the NFL. We cannot win a game without a guy like that.”

The Seahawks have won a lot of games since Wilson took over as their quarterback in 2012 and continuing to do so this season might not make people any less interested in the inner workings of the team, but it would make it even harder to suggest that they are a major stumbling block to success.