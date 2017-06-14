Michael Bennett: We can’t win a game without Russell Wilson

The atmosphere in the Seahawks locker room, particularly the way some members of the defense feel about quarterback Russell Wilson, became a topic of conversation around the team recently thanks to an ESPN The Magazine article by Seth Wickersham detailing alleged friction around the team.
It was something that coach Pete Carroll called an “old story” and several other members of the team refuted the notion of trouble in Seattle. Defensive end Michael Bennett was one of those players and revisited the Wilson angle during an appearance on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN on Wednesday.
Bennett said Wilson is “a great person of great character, a person that gives back and a great leader” that the team needs if they are going to be successful.
“On a team with competitive people, there are going to be issues that are going to happen,” Bennett said. “There’s just a lot of alpha males running around, but everybody supports Russell Wilson. We can’t win a game without Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson is a top-five quarterback in the NFL. We cannot win a game without a guy like that.”
The Seahawks have won a lot of games since Wilson took over as their quarterback in 2012 and continuing to do so this season might not make people any less interested in the inner workings of the team, but it would make it even harder to suggest that they are a major stumbling block to success.
I have never had a job and neither have you or anyone else that has 50 or more employees where everyone likes each other, especially when it’s full of men. These guys don’t have to all like each other, they do have to work together and they have done a pretty good job at that. This is a non story, they will be a playoff team again as long as the O-line holds up weather everyone likes each other or not.
Who cares what an actual teammate says? An anonymous source said that there was discord and that the rest of team hates Wilson, so it must be true. I’ll totally take the word of an anonymous source over a teammate.
You can’t win without Russell, but you’re on record saying you wanted Kaep on your team because he’d be a great fit. A great fit for what exactly if you can’t win with him, apparently? Bennett is such a fool.
Who allow this guy to speak, he was just talking about how they needed Kaepernick, now they can’t win a game without wilson? cmon man, they would win more games without wilson
Now if he could only get Richard Sherman to shut his piehole all of Wilson’s problems would be fixed.