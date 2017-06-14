Mike Glennon says he can compete while helping Mitchell Trubisky

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

After the NFL draft, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon went from feeling confident he owned the starting job to wondering how long it would be before first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky replaced him. But while that might seem like an awkward arrangement, Glennon says he’s fine with it.

Glennon said this morning on PFT Live that he and Trubisky work well together in the quarterback room, and he’s happy to help Trubisky adjust to the NFL while also competing to keep the No. 1 quarterback job.

“Mitch has done a great job,” Glennon said. “I’m going to help him out as much as I can, but at the same time my job is to get ready and win games for the Chicago Bears. Along the way I’m going to help him, I’m going to be a great teammate, but my mindset is to get myself ready as much as I can, and along the way if I can help him, that’s great.”

Glennon said that if the Bears’ coaches decide to give Trubisky some playing time while Glennon is still the starter, he’ll be OK with that.

“If it helps us move the chains and helps our offense out, that’s fine,” Glennon said.

That’s about the best the Bears can hope for, a veteran quarterback who’s ready to help the rookie who was drafted to replace him.