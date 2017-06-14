Muhammad Wilkerson plans on domination

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

Muhammad Wilkerson has a warning to the rest of the league.

“I want to pretty much have one of my best years ever,” Wilkerson told Brian Costello of New York Post. “I plan on being dominant.”

Wilkerson made 12 sacks in 2015, earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time. He had only 41/2 sacks last season on the heels of signing a five-year, $86 million deal.

But what Wilkerson kept to himself was a lingering tendon issue with his leg, which he broke in the 2015 season finale.

“At the end of the day, nobody knew what I was going through,” Wilkerson said. “People can say what they want, but I couldn’t care less about what people say.”

Now 100 percent, Wilkerson vows to get back to playing up to his expectations.