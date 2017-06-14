Myles Garrett limps off at Browns practice

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

The Browns are hoping that they got little more than a momentary scare regarding defensive end Myles Garrett at Wednesday’s practice.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Garrett stayed down on the field after a would-be sack of Brock Osweiler during a team drill before limping off the field to get attention from the team’s medical staff during the team’s second minicamp practice.

After the session ended, coach Hue Jackson confirmed that Garrett hurt his foot and said that he wasn’t yet sure how serious it might be.

“I’ll know more when we go in,” Jackson said.

Jackson added that Garrett will have plenty of time to rest the foot before the start of training camp in the event he did anything more than tweak it during the practice. Given Garrett’s expected role on the defense, the Browns surely hope that it isn’t anything more than that.