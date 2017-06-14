Ndamukong Suh admits Hall of Fame aspirations

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT

Ndamukong Suh has played only seven seasons, but that hasn’t stopped him from considering his legacy. The Dolphins defensive tackle admits he has Hall of Fame aspirations.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t,” Suh said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “Everybody thinks about the Hall of Fame. One of the first trips I took, I remember going to the Hall of Fame in Canton. I’ve been a couple of times. I went to see teammates there for breaking particular records — Calvin [Johnson], Matt Stafford, other guys like that. I’d love to be a part of it. Charlie Sanders, one of the best [tight ends] in Detroit Lions history, to be there with him, to see his bust, and obviously unfortunately he passed recently, it was special to me. I was really close to him. But yeah, of course you think about the Hall of Fame. But I’m very young. I think at this stage, I have a lot of work ahead of me.”

Suh has made five Pro Bowls and four times has earned All-Pro. He has 260 tackles and 47 tackles. Warren Sapp, the last defensive tackle to earn Hall of Fame induction, made 64.5 of his 96.5 career sacks in his first seven seasons. Sapp played 13 seasons and made seven Pro Bowls and four times was All-Pro.

“I think I’ve always prided myself on wanting to be a guy who’s been very similar to the greats,” Suh said. “Obviously, Reggie White, Warren Sapp, guys at that caliber that have changed the game from that particular position. But I’m only eight years into the league. They played many, many more years than me.”