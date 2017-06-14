Orlando Scandrick “all in” with Cowboys

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

The Cowboys tried to trade Orlando Scandrick during the draft when they selected three cornerbacks hoping to take his position. Scandrick, though, has no hard feelings.

“I’m all in,” Scandrick said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This is the only place I know. I have never been in another locker room. I don’t want to go in another locker room. I want to finish this thing out there and to win a championship. I have accepted the challenge of the new guys coming in. I’ve told them I’m not going to give anybody my job.”

Scandrick, who has played nine seasons and made 58 starts, has the most experience among the team’s cornerbacks. They signed veteran Nolan Carroll but have second-year player Anthony Brown and rookie draft picks Chidobe Awuzie (second round), Jourdan Lewis (third round) and Marquez White (sixth round) to go with them.

“Of course, when they bring in new people that gives you extra motivation,” Scandrick said. “But the time is now. My time is now. I’m not going to look over my shoulder wondering what is going to happen. I feel like I was an ascending player when I tore my ACL and I’m going back to that.”

Scandrick tore ligaments in his right knee during training camp in 2015. He missed all of that season and never played at 100 percent in 2016, with hamstring injuries and plantar fasciitis as byproducts of his return from knee surgery. In nine seasons, he has eight interceptions and 61 pass breakups.