Pete Carroll: Seahawks “would very much like” to get deal done with Kam Chancellor

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 14, 2017, 12:19 AM EDT

It probably didn’t require Michael Bennett’s prodding, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said they are hopeful they can get a new deal done this offseason for strong safety Kam Chancellor.

Carroll said the team “would very much like to work something out” as Chancellor gets set to enter the final year of his contract with the team.

“We’re working at it and that’s really all we’ll say,” Carroll said. “We are working at it with every intention of taking care of this business. It takes a while. These things take a while.”

Chancellor held out for all of training camp and the first two games of the 2015 season as he hoped to get his contract renegotiated at that point in time. However, the Seahawks held firm with their stance of not wanting to set a precedent of ripping up contracts with three years remaining on the books.

Chancellor returned to the team and has played out the remainder of his current deal ever since. Despite trying to force the issue two years ago, Chancellor said it’s not something he’s currently worrying about.

“I’ll let it happen when it’s supposed to happen, and all I can do is control what I can control right now, and that’s playing on the field and keeping that camaraderie together with my brothers and just keep building,” Chancellor said Tuesday.

Chancellor had surgery on both ankles back in February to get ride of bone spurs that had bothered him for the last two seasons. The one-time contract dispute hasn’t appeared to linger over the idea of keeping Chancellor in Seattle for the future.

“His frame of mind and our frame of mind is in a really good place and we’re going to work hard to get something done as soon as we can,” Carroll said.