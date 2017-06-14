Report: Panthers’ Greg Olsen wants a new contract

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 14, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT

After three straight 1,000-yard season and three straight Pro Bowl appearances, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen wants a new contract.

According to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, Olsen wants a new contract that will pay him a similar range as the top tight ends in the NFL.

Following his first 1,000-yard season with the team in 2014, Olsen signed a three-year extension with the franchise that put him under contract through the 2018 season. Olsen has since put together two more 1,000-yard campaigns and is unquestionably Cam Newton’s most reliable target in the Panthers’ passing attack.

Via Person, Olsen is the seventh-highest paid tight end in the league. His extension from 2015 averages $7.5 million a season. Jimmy Graham, Travis Kelce, Jordan Reed, Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz and Charles Clay are the six tight ends making more than Olsen under their current contracts.

While Olsen’s deal averages $7.5 million a year, he’s scheduled to earn $6.5 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons.