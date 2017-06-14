Steelers sign first-rounder T.J. Watt

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 14, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

The Steelers wrapped up their draft-class signings Wednesday.

The team announced that first-round pick T.J. Watt had signed his four-year rookie deal.

The Wisconsin linebacker — who is of course the brother of Chargers fullback Derek Watt — had 11.5 sacks in his final college season.

Like his other brother, some guy named J.J., he made the transition from offense to defense, and is still learning.

The Steelers are constantly looking for young pass-rushers to groom while waiting for James Harrison to stop producing, and he’ll fall into line there along with former first-rounder Bud Dupree.