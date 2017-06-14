Steve Bisciotti: Adding offensive line help likelier than wide receiver

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2017, 7:08 AM EDT

Ravens coach John Harbaugh responded to a question about potential interest in wide receiver Eric Decker earlier this week by saying that General Manager Ozzie Newsome will make the call on any pursuit.

For Newsome to make the call to go after Decker or any other wideout, he’ll need money to put toward a contract. The guy who provides the funding for the team sounds dubious about the need for further help after adding Jeremy Maclin to the roster, however.

Owner Steve Bisciotti said on a conference call with season ticket holders Tuesday that “we’ve got some money” left to spend, but pointed in another direction when it comes to the best way to spend it.

“If I don’t get an offensive lineman, somebody is going to start shooting at me. If I have one bullet left in that gun, I better save it for an offensive lineman,” Bisciotti said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I think right now, we have a lot of confidence in Chris Moore to be our fourth wideout and let the competition begin with the fifth and sixth wideout. [Michael] Campanaro, as you know, has to stay healthy and Keenan Reynolds is developing. Chris Matthews is doing some nice things in camp and did nice things last year in camp. I’d say that I don’t think that we have room for a starter at wide receiver now and I do think there’s going to be some talent out there that could challenge for a starting position on our offensive line. I think I’m going to save that last punch for an offensive lineman.”

The Ravens are without two starting offensive linemen from last season with right tackle Rick Wagner leaving as a free agent and center Jeremy Zuttah traded to the 49ers. James Hurst and John Urschel are manning those spots for the time being, but Bisciotti referred to the group as a “work in progress” that they will continue to monitor heading into the season.