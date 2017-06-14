“True evaluation” of Broncos QBs coming in training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2017, 7:35 AM EDT

The Broncos wrap up their offseason program this week and they’ve spent the last couple of months putting quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch through their paces, but the competition for the starting job hasn’t really gotten going yet.

That was the message from coach Vance Joseph on Tuesday. Joseph answered a question about how much impact this work has had on the final decision at quarterback, Joseph said “probably zero to none” and that the competition will “be won in the games in the preseason.”

“It’s hard to get a true evaluation with these guys right now, because there’s much learning going on around those guys,” Joseph said, via ESPN.com. “There’s been positive plays by both guys, there’s been big throws by both guys, there’s been terrible throws by both guys. Our mindset has not changed — get to [training camp] and have a true evaluation.”

Joseph hasn’t set a time to make a call, saying he’ll wait to see “clear separation” between the two players and then go from there.