Vikings add a pair of receivers to the team’s Ring of Honor

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

A pair of former Vikings greats will enter the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017. Both played the same position.

The team announced Wednesday that receivers Randy Moss and Ahmad Rashad will enter the collection of franchise immortals during the coming season.

“Randy and Ahmad are two of the most recognizable and decorated players in Vikings history,” Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said in a statement. “They were great players who made their marks on the NFL during their careers and were highly respected by teammates and opponents. They are as proud of their Vikings roots as we are to have them in our football family forever. Both Randy and Ahmad deserve this team honor, and we look forward to inducting them into the Ring of Honor during the 2017 season.”

Rashad spent seven seasons with the Vikings, from 1976 through 1982. He qualified for the Pro Bowl four times in Minnesota. Wearing No. 28 (which likely will be retired at some point in honor of Adrian Peterson), Rashad made a memorable Hail Mary touchdown catch in a 1980 home game against the Browns that helped the Vikings qualify for the postseason.

Moss arrived via round one of the 1998 draft, quickly taking the league by storm and becoming one of the best receivers in league history. Traded after the 2004 season, Moss returned for a brief stretch in 2010 before coach Brad Childress abruptly cut him.

Other members of the Vikings Ring of Honor are Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, and Joey Browner.