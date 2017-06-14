Vikings add a pair of receivers to the team’s Ring of Honor

A pair of former Vikings greats will enter the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017. Both played the same position.
The team announced Wednesday that receivers Randy Moss and Ahmad Rashad will enter the collection of franchise immortals during the coming season.
“Randy and Ahmad are two of the most recognizable and decorated players in Vikings history,” Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said in a statement. “They were great players who made their marks on the NFL during their careers and were highly respected by teammates and opponents. They are as proud of their Vikings roots as we are to have them in our football family forever. Both Randy and Ahmad deserve this team honor, and we look forward to inducting them into the Ring of Honor during the 2017 season.”
Rashad spent seven seasons with the Vikings, from 1976 through 1982. He qualified for the Pro Bowl four times in Minnesota. Wearing No. 28 (which likely will be retired at some point in honor of Adrian Peterson), Rashad made a memorable Hail Mary touchdown catch in a 1980 home game against the Browns that helped the Vikings qualify for the postseason.
Moss arrived via round one of the 1998 draft, quickly taking the league by storm and becoming one of the best receivers in league history. Traded after the 2004 season, Moss returned for a brief stretch in 2010 before coach Brad Childress abruptly cut him.
Other members of the Vikings Ring of Honor are Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, and Joey Browner.
I’m pretty sure the Vikings are unofficially retired from retiring numbers.
I mean you have John Randle in the hall of fame, Randy Moss on hhis way, and they still issue 93 and 84.
Other than Korey Stringer I don’t see a reason to have any number retired, let other players honor the greats by wearing them
Is this Ring of Honor next to their Super Bowl trophy room?
I was a young fan growing up in a border town with relatives on both sides of the Packers vs. Vikings rivalry. I remember watching that Rashad play live at my grandmother’s kitchen table. I came away a committed Vikings fan for life. That Hail Mary catch led to so much pain over the years! No regrets, though.
@ SD Matt
Agreed. Let the numbers stand. Let the next kid to don the #84 or #93 or whatever look at the pictures and murals of the player who used to wear it and strive to reach their level. Retiring numbers is just going to lead to needing 3 digit numbers at some point….