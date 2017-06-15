Aldrick Rosas getting chance to win Giants kicking job

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT

The Giants have only one kicker on their roster. Chances are you’ve never heard of him.

Aldrick Rosas, 22, played at Southern Oregon, missing the 2015 season after tearing an ACL in the NAIA championship game in 2014. He signed with the Titans a year ago and made his only field-goal attempt and four extra points in the preseason. But the Titans released Rosas at the end of the preseason, and no one signed him.

He finally gets a chance with the Giants, who lost Robbie Gould to the 49ers in free agency.

“My mentality is there are no free spots in the NFL,” Rosas said, via Tom Canavan of the Associated Press. “I just come in here and try to do my job and focus on the things I can do. Every day I come out and try to put my best performance on the practice field and get better every day.”

Rosas made 116 consecutive extra points and 25 of 32 field goals at Southern Oregon. He twice was named All-Frontier Conference. In his final season, Rosas had touchbacks on 76 of 115 kickoffs.