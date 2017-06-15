Alex Boone: Teddy Bridgewater looks great, determined to return

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 15, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater still has no timetable to return to the field, 10 months after suffering a serious knee injury in practice. But one of his linemen is confident Bridgewater is going to be back.

Alex Boone said this morning on PFT Live that Bridgewater is making significant strides and looks like he’s going to return to the field at some point.

“He looks great,” Boone said. “And the one thing I love about Teddy is he’s so determined. You talk to him and he’s determined to get back and he wants to play, and I think the way he’s approaching this is awesome. He’s got a chip-on-his-shoulder mentality and I think he’s going to come out well on the other end.”

Still, Sam Bradford is the starter in Minnesota now, and Boone said everyone understands that it’s Bradford’s team.

“He’s a lot more into the system now,” Boone said. “Just the way he’s kind of carrying himself. He’s a true leader when you look at him.”

Bridgewater may lead a team again, but Bradford will lead the 2017 Vikings.