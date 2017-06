Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

Eric Berry missed the another practice with heel pain. Although it’s the same flare up that had the safety on the Chiefs’ injury report at times late last season, coach Andy Reid appears unconcerned.

“I’m not too worried about that, no,” Reid said, via Terez Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “I think he’ll be all right.”

Berry practiced Tuesday but afterward informed the training staff of his heel pain. He sat out the final two days of the minicamp.

Berry battled heel tendinitis in 2014.