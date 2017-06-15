Browns say Myles Garrett’s foot still being evaluated

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not taking part in the team’s final practice of minicamp, which comes as no surprise after he limped off the field with a foot injury near the end of Wednesday’s practice.

A Browns spokesman said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that Garrett is still being evaluated by the team’s medical staff on Thursday and that there are no plans to offer further updates on his condition before minicamp comes to an end.

The spokesman also noted that the team feels it was a positive that Garrett was able to walk off the field on his own, but Cabot notes that the first overall pick of this year’s draft may still have an MRI and/or other tests as part of the evaluation.

The end of minicamp also marks the end of the Browns’ offseason workouts, so Garrett will have about six weeks off for the foot to rest and heal before the team will return for training camp. If he’s good to go at that point, Wednesday’s scare will be long forgotten while any other outcome will bring back some familiar and unpleasant feelings in Cleveland.