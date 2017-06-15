Cameron Wake not planning on playing his age

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

Cameron Wake doesn’t look his age, and he certainly doesn’t plan on playing his age.

Last season, Wake became one of only three pass-rushers to have a double-digit sack season at 34 or older. He doesn’t plan on slowing down now that he’s 35.

“I’m just improving upon where I was at the end of last season, tweaking and fine-tuning some things to go out and have a tremendous season and help the team win,” Wake said, via Steven Wine of the Associated Press.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase tried to protect Wake early last season when Wake was returning from an Achilles tendon injury that ended his 2015 season prematurely. The Dolphins started 1-4. Once Wake joined the starting lineup, the Dolphins went 9-2.

Wake finished with 11.5 sacks and now has 81.5 for his career.

“I should have been playing him more early,” Gase said. “We thought we were being smart, and it backfired on us. What we should have done was just let him play.”

With Wake healthy heading into this season, he will get every opportunity to prove he’s as good as old this season.