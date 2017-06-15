Colts continue to churn bottom of roster

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT

No matter how large a team’s roster is, the bottom few spots always will be churning.

For the Colts, Thursday saw three new players arrive and, in turn, three players leave.

The team announced that it has signed receiver Harvey Binford, receiver Fred Brown, and linebacker Jeremiah George. The Colts released receiver Marcus Leak, receiver Al-Damion Riles, and defensive tackle Kristjan Sokoli.

Sokoli (pictured) was a sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2015 draft. Leak and Riles were undrafted free agents in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

All rosters remain at 90 until the one and only reduction, to 53 on Labor Day weekend.