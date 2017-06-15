Colts place Christine Michael on IR, sign Troymaine Pope

The Colts placed running back Christine Michael on injured reserve, replacing him on the roster with Troymaine Pope.
Michael signed with the Colts on June 1. He has spent time with the Seahawks, Redskins, Cowboys and Packers, Cowboys, playing in 37 career games with nine starts. Michael has 254 career carries for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns.
Pope has appeared in four career NFL games with 12 carries for 44 yards last season with the Seahawks and Jets. He originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on Aug. 6, 2016, out of Jacksonville State.
Pope flip-flopped between the Seahawks and Jets last season. He re-signed with Seattle on April 18, but Seattle waived him May 31.
If there was ever a team that should throw the ball 70 times per game, it’s the Colts. It’s a passing league, and they have a blue chip QB. Forget about Christine Michael. Forget about Frank Gore. Throw the ball.
Umm what happened between the Colts signing Michael on June 1 and today June 15 when they put him on injured reserve? That sucks for him if he got hurt, but it double sucks for the Colts if they missed a pre-existing season ending injury when they signed him.
I never will understand the fascination with this guy