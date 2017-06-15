David Njoku signs with Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

While the Browns were evaluating defensive end Myles Garrett’s foot injury, they were also putting the finishing touches on a contract for another one of their first-round picks.

The team announced that tight end David Njoku has agreed to his rookie deal. Njoku was the 29th overall pick of the draft and the third of the Browns’ three first-round picks. Garrett has signed while 25th overall pick Jabrill Peppers is the only Browns pick without a contract.

Njoku, who turns 21 next month, had 64 catches for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns in his two years at the University of Miami. He showed a knack for making big gains after the catch and held up well as a blocker in college, which created a package that the Browns wanted enough to trade back up into the first round to make sure they got him.

With Gary Barnidge released, there’s not much in the way of Njoku seeing the field early and often in Cleveland.