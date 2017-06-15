Dennis Pitta doesn’t announce retirement, isn’t delusional about future

Dennis Pitta returned to the Ravens facility this week to watch the team work in minicamp and address the media for the first time since he dislocated his hip earlier this month.
It’s the third time that Pitta has suffered the injury and he made it back from the first two to catch 86 passes for the Ravens last season. This is not a case where the third time is a charm, however, and most people to assume that Pitta’s days as an active player have come to an end.
Pitta did not announce his retirement when he spoke to the media on Thursday, but he doesn’t have any grandiose ideas about what’s going to happen in the future. Pitta said, via multiple accounts, that he is “not delusional” about the toll his hip injuries have taken over the last few years and that suggests a more official announcement of the end of his career will be coming.
Pitta was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2010 and was part of their Super Bowl XLVII champion team. He caught 224 passes for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns over the course of his time in Baltimore.
I only hope he doesn’t have to walk with a cane the rest of his life now.
Godspeed, Dennis. You were a great Raven, even though your career was cut short. Glad you were part of the Super Bowl 47 championship team.
Brutal sport.
What else would you expect from a fighter? A Raven? We’re BAMF and Pitta is one of many examples. Go Ravens!!!
I’m not a Ravens fan but I’m a fan of good football and a much bigger fan of good people like Dennis Pitts.
Pitta had a career to be proud of. Without the injury bad luck Pitta might have been viewed as one of the top 7 or 8 tight ends of the past 10 years. Fortunately he got a championship ring along the way.
I hope he retires because I’d hate to find out that in 10 or 15 years from now he was already having bad problems moving around because of additional hip damage. As it is, unfortunately he’s at risk for problems dur to his hip.
I admire this guy’s heart, but at some point you have to let what’s in between your ears make the decisions.