Dennis Pitta doesn’t announce retirement, isn’t delusional about future

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

Dennis Pitta returned to the Ravens facility this week to watch the team work in minicamp and address the media for the first time since he dislocated his hip earlier this month.

It’s the third time that Pitta has suffered the injury and he made it back from the first two to catch 86 passes for the Ravens last season. This is not a case where the third time is a charm, however, and most people to assume that Pitta’s days as an active player have come to an end.

Pitta did not announce his retirement when he spoke to the media on Thursday, but he doesn’t have any grandiose ideas about what’s going to happen in the future. Pitta said, via multiple accounts, that he is “not delusional” about the toll his hip injuries have taken over the last few years and that suggests a more official announcement of the end of his career will be coming.

Pitta was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2010 and was part of their Super Bowl XLVII champion team. He caught 224 passes for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns over the course of his time in Baltimore.