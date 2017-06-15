Devonta Freeman anticipates contract extension

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Devonta Freeman expects to have a contract extension soon.

The Falcons running back enters the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $1.8 million.

“It’s that feeling when you know something special is coming, and you’re about to be blessed,” Freeman told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s just an exciting moment in time for me right now.”

Freeman’s representatives seek a contract that pays him like an elite back after back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. He had 1,634 yards from scrimmage in 2015 and 1,541 in 2016.

Seventeen running backs will make more than Freeman this season.

The Falcons have a history, under Thomas Dimitroff, of extending core players in the final year of their deals. Last year, right tackle Ryan Schraeder signed a five-year, $33 million extension in November and cornerback Robert Alford signed a four-year, $38 million extension in December.

Freeman would rather get it done sooner, but he insists he’s “not rushing it and I’m not impatient.”

“I’m just a firm believer that everything is going to get handled at the right time,” Freeman said. “Right now, it’s not like I’m in a bad situation. I’m not hurting for money. This is the most I’ve had in my life. I have a great management team to help me manage my money. Help me save and do the right things and stuff. We’re good.”

NFLPA salary-cap documents show the Falcons $6,009,096 million under the cap.