Dez Bryant not giving up on getting Darrelle Revis to Dallas

Darrelle Revis hasn’t responded to Dez Bryant’s tweet, and the Cowboys insist they have no interest in the veteran cornerback. Yet, Bryant isn’t letting it go. He wants Revis with the Cowboys.
“It would be a great look,” Bryant said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Why not? We want to win.”
The Cowboys receiver tweeted to Revis on Saturday: “Dallas? I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting…..”
“It’s still a hope. It’s still a chance,” Bryant said Thursday after the Cowboys’ final minicamp practice.
But the Cowboys view Revis as a progress-stopper, having used three draft picks on cornerbacks. They selected Chidobe Awuzie in the second round, Jourdan Lewis in the third and Marquez White in the sixth and are high on second-year cornerback Anthony Brown.
Dallas also signed Nolan Carroll in free agency to go with veteran Orlando Scandrick.
In recent years, the Cowboys have chosen to build through the draft rather than by signing expensive big-name free agents, many of whom fail to live up to their contracts. Dallas has not ranked in the top half of free-agent spending since 2014.
