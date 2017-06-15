Dolphins helping players register to vote

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

The Dolphins intend to have every player registered to vote by National Registration Day on Sept. 27.

Bill Wachtel and Martin Luther King III of the Drum Major Institute showed up at the Dolphins’ final day of minicamp Thursday to help register players. Wachtel, a longtime friend of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, and King have partnered with Ross’ RISE organization to encourage players to become voters.

“The Dolphins are well on their way to being the first professional ball team in American history to have a roster of fully registered voters, and this is just the beginning,” Wachtel said, via James Walker of ESPN.

The Dolphins already have registered 90 percent of the roster, Wachtel said.

“The hope is that translates into encouraging more people across our nation to get engaged and to vote,” said King, the son of the late civil rights activist. “Because a voteless people, as Dad said, is a powerless people.”

Registering and voting, though, remain two different things.