Dolphins say Mike Pouncey is improving after hip procedure

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 15, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT

Two months ago, Dolphins center Mike Pouncey had a stem cell procedure on the injured hip that caused him to miss most of the 2016 season. Now the Dolphins say Pouncey is making progress.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Pouncey is “really improving,” although Gase didn’t say Pouncey will be back in time for the start of training camp.

“We’ll wait for the next doctor’s visit,” Gase said. “We’ll get that report back and we’ll see what our next step will be. If anything changed, better, worse, and then we’ll just really try to focus on the steps that the doctors have us right now. He’s done a good job of not trying to push ahead and to say ‘Hey, I’m a fast healer, I’m tough.’ We all know that. The biggest thing for us is we need for him to heal, because that’s really what it is.”

Gase indicated that the Dolphins will be cautious about rushing Pouncey back before he’s completely healed because “it’s not good if we only get him for a couple of games.” So Pouncey is making progress, but that doesn’t mean the Dolphins are sure he’s going to be ready to go when they open camp in six weeks.